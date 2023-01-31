wrestling / News
Lineup Set For Next Week’s WWE Raw
January 30, 2023 | Posted by
WWE has announced the matches for next week’s Raw including Elimination Chamber Qualifiers and more. The company announced the following bouts for next Monday’s show, which takes place in Orlando, Florida and airs live on USA Network:
* Steel Cage Match: Becky Lynch vs. Bayley
* Women’s Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match: Michin vs. Piper Niven vs. Candice LeRae vs. Carmella
* Men’s Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match: Montez Ford vs. Elias
* Men’s Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match: Damian Priest vs. Angelo Dawkins
