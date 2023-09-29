wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown Includes A US Title Match
September 29, 2023 | Posted by
WWE will present a new episode of Friday Night Smackdown on FOX tonight, which features a United States title match and more. The lineup includes:
* WWE United States Championship: Rey Mysterio (c) vs. Santos Escobar
* Charlotte Flair vs. Bayley
* The Grayson Waller Effect w/ Bobby Lashley
