wrestling / News

Lineup For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown Includes A US Title Match

September 29, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Smackdown 9-29-23 Image Credit: WWE

WWE will present a new episode of Friday Night Smackdown on FOX tonight, which features a United States title match and more. The lineup includes:

* WWE United States Championship: Rey Mysterio (c) vs. Santos Escobar
* Charlotte Flair vs. Bayley
* The Grayson Waller Effect w/ Bobby Lashley

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Smackdown, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading