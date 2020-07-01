wrestling / News

Lineups For Night One of NXT Great American Bash and AEW Fyter Fest

July 1, 2020 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Both NXT and AEW Dynamite have special episodes this week, with NXT bringing back the Great American Bash and AEW holding the first night of Fyter Fest. That show includes:

* AEW TNT Championship: Cody (c) vs. Jake Hager
* AEW Tag Team Championship: Kenny Omega & Hangman Page (c) vs. Best Friends
* AEW Women’s Championship: Hikaru Shida (c) vs. Penelope Ford (w/ Kip Sabian)
* Private Party (w/ Matt Hardy) vs. Santana & Ortiz
* Jurassic Express (w/ Marko Stunt) vs. MJF & Wardlow
* Chris Jericho on commentary

Night one of Great American Bash features:

* Strap Match: Roderick Strong vs. Dexter Lumis
* Fatal 4 Way Elimination Match, Winner Gets NXT Women’s Title Shot: Tegan Nox vs. Candice LeRae vs. Dakota Kai vs. Mia Yim
* Non-Title Match: Io Shirai vs. Sasha Banks
* Rhea Ripley vs. Robert Stone & Aliyah (Ripley must join Robert Stone brand if she loses)
* Oney Lorcan vs. Timothy Thatcher

