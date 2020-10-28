wrestling / News
Lio Rush Debut, Tournament Matches Set For Next Week’s UWN Primetime Live
Lio Rush will make his UWN debut on next week’s episode of Primetime Live. The United Wrestling Network announced after their latest show that Rush will debut next week. Also set are three World Title Tournament matches and more, as you can see below:
* UWN World Title Tournament First Round Match: Fred Rosser vs. Karl Fredericks
* UWN World Title Tournament First Round Match: Davey Boy Smith Jr. vs. Mike Bennett
* UWN World Title Tournament First Round Match: Eric Redbeard vs. Watts
* Lio Rush debuts
* Heather Monroe in action
Next week on @unitedwrestling #PrimeTimeLive!
Get ready, this is not any ordinary episode!https://t.co/lTBuEImxir pic.twitter.com/2lBDOukz2v
— FITE (@FiteTV) October 28, 2020
