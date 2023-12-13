wrestling / News

Lio Rush Set For GCW Return Next Month

December 12, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
GCW Lio Rush Image Credit: GCW

Lio Rush is making his return to GCW in January. GCW announced on Tuesday that Rush is set for their January 12th, 13th, and 26th shows as you can see below.

No opponents have yet been revealed for Rush, who last competed for GCW back in February.

