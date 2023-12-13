wrestling / News
Lio Rush Set For GCW Return Next Month
December 12, 2023 | Posted by
Lio Rush is making his return to GCW in January. GCW announced on Tuesday that Rush is set for their January 12th, 13th, and 26th shows as you can see below.
No opponents have yet been revealed for Rush, who last competed for GCW back in February.
*BREAKING*
LIO RUSH returns to GCW for 3 big shows starting in January!
January 12: CHICAGOhttps://t.co/tsqOpizJF0
January 13: COLUMBUShttps://t.co/G5GVYTJuP3
January 26: TAMPAhttps://t.co/3jXfereRIb
Watch all 3 LIVE on @FiteTV+! pic.twitter.com/MMKNCxEnUW
— GameChangerWrestling (@GCWrestling_) December 12, 2023