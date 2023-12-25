Lio Rush Is Looking for a Stable Wrestling Home in 2024

– During a recent interview with Fightful, wrestler Lio Rush looked forth to next year and looking for a place to sign with long-term for the new year. Below are some highlights:

Lio Rush on looking for stability for 2024: “Right now, it’s day by day, but in 2024, I’m looking for a home. That’s the main thing that I’m looking for in 2024 is stability. I think what a lot of people are doing right now, with wrestling here and wrestling there, wrestling is really at a hot point right now and everybody’s excited. Everybody wants to collaborate, everybody wants to get the rub, everybody wants to be everywhere. Everybody wants to be seen everywhere. I feel like for me, I’ve done that for the past two, three years now. I’ve bounced from here to there.”

On what he’s looking for now: “That’s not really something I’m looking for right now. It’s great. It’s great for the companies. It’s great for a lot of the wrestlers, a lot of the guys and girls who haven’t had the opportunity to wrestle in Japan, wrestle in TNA, wrestle in AEW, wrestle on the independent circuits. I did it. At this point, I think it’s starting to bleed a little too much into home life. It’s a lot. It’s a lot for me. It’s a lot for my wife. It’s a lot for my boys. I think we’re all looking for a little bit of stability right now. So 2024, I’m not really looking to be the journeyman. I’m looking to be the man who’s going to put a company on my back and be a champion.”