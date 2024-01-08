Lio Rush Reveals His Personal Favorite WWE Storyline

While speaking on a recent episode of the Unscriptify Podcast (per Fightful), Lio Rush took an opportunity to look back on his experience in WWE.

Rush mentioned his feud with Angel Garza in NXT, where they battled for the Cruiserweight Championship, as his favorite personal storyline.

“My favorite storyline for sure was me and Angel Garza, I highly enjoyed it. A lot of in depth character work, a lot of promos, good storyline. Everything was there. The matches, like you said. It was a fun time, me and Angel Garza tore it up.”