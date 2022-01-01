Lio Rush Says He’s ‘Pissed’ After Tony Khan Responds To Big Swole’s AEW Exit Comments

Tony Khan’s tweet responding to Big Swole’s comments about why she exited AEW have landed on the wrong side of Lio Rush. As noted earlier today, Khan posted to Twitter to respond to comments made by Swole on her podcast about her AEW exit in which she cited a lack of structure and diversity as the reasons she decided to walk away. Swole had previously noted when she announced her exit that both she and AEW decided to part ways, and Khan posted to Twitter after Swole’s comments to write:

” The top 2 @AEW execs are brown (me & Megha)!! Jade, Bowens, Caster, Dante, Nyla, Isiah & Marq Quen all won on tv this month. The TBS Title Tournament has been very diverse. I let Swole’s contract expire as I felt her wrestling wasn’t good enough. #AEWRampage Street Fight TONIGHT!”

Rush, who is currently signed to AEW, posted to Twitter noting that he’s “pissed” over the situation, writing:

”If nobody says something, then I will. Because this is f**ked up and now I’m pissed.” “APOLOGIZE. @TonyKhan @AEW”