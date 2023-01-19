Lio Rush vs. Davey Richards Announced for MLW SuperFight ’23

– Major League Wrestling (MLW) has now confirmed that it will be Lio Rush facing Davey Richards in a singles match at MLW SuperFight ’23 slated for next month. The event will be held on February 4 at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia. Here’s the full announcement:

(PHILADELPHIA) — Major League Wrestling today announced Lio Rush vs. Davey Richards at MLW SuperFight'23 on Saturday, February 4 at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia.

🎟 Tickets start at $15 at MLW2300.com and the 2300 Arena box office.

Lio Rush made it known he was looking for a fight and Davey Richards wasted no time in stepping up and making a dream match a reality.

A match worthy of being heralded a superfight, Richards and Rush have dominated in their respective MLW careers, yet have never crossed paths in MLW.

Rush, a flashy and dominant MLW World Middleweight Champion, Richards, a trailblazing National Openweight Champion. Both at the top of their game and determined to make a statement.

Training hard in St. Louis at the Team Ambition gym, Richards vows to hold nothing back as he battles the brilliant and braggadocios Rush.

With immense momentum on his side, the “Man of the Hour” Lio Rush enters the big fight fresh off an extraordinary global tour, competing in high-profile bouts from Japan to Europe.

Now, the two will collide in what promises to be a world class showcase of combat excellence as they step into the MLW ring and hope to punch their ticket to a world title fight.

CARD:

World Heavyweight Championship

Alex Hammerstone (Champion) vs. Jacob Fatu

Lio Rush vs. Davey Richards

DRAGONGATE Open the Twin Gate Championship Match

Big Boss Shimizu & Kzy vs. ???

World Featherweight Championship

Taya Valkyrie (champion) vs. Delmi Exo

Hardcore Match

Rickey Shane Page vs. 1 Called Manders

The debut of B3CCA!

Some of the wrestlers and talent signed to compete and appear include:

John Hennigan

Real1

Microman

Alex Kane and the Bomaye Fight Club

Davey Boy Smith Jr.

Mance Warner

World Middleweight Champion Lince Dorado

Samoan SWAT Team

Sam Adonis

Delirious

Calvin Tankman

Billie Starkz

La Estrella

Cesar Duran

The FBI

Plus MORE!

Tickets start at $15 at MLW2300.com and the 2300 Arena box office.