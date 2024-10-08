wrestling / News

Lio Rush vs. Mascara Dorada Set For RevPro Global Wars UK

October 7, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
RevPro Global Wars UK Lio Rush Mascara Dorada Image Credit: RevPro

Lio Rush will take on Mascara Dorada at RevPro Global Wars UK later this month. Revolution Pro announced on Monday that Rush, who recently won the British J Cup, will face Dorada at the October 17th show in Doncaster Dome in England.

The updated card for the show is:

* Undisputed British Heavyweight Championship Match: Luke Jacobs vs. Tomohiro Ishii
* Undisputed British Cruiserweight Championship Match: Will Kraven vs. Cameron Khai
* Hiroshi Tanahashi, Zozaya, and Leon Slater vs. Connor Mills, Jay Joshua, and Gabe Kidd
* AZM vs. Kanji
* Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Robbie X
* Mascara Dorada vs. Lio Rush
* Titan vs. TBA

https://x.com/RevProUK/status/1843379507086143778

