Lio Rush vs. Mascara Dorada Set For RevPro Global Wars UK

Lio Rush will take on Mascara Dorada at RevPro Global Wars UK later this month. Revolution Pro announced on Monday that Rush, who recently won the British J Cup, will face Dorada at the October 17th show in Doncaster Dome in England.

The updated card for the show is:

* Undisputed British Heavyweight Championship Match: Luke Jacobs vs. Tomohiro Ishii

* Undisputed British Cruiserweight Championship Match: Will Kraven vs. Cameron Khai

* Hiroshi Tanahashi, Zozaya, and Leon Slater vs. Connor Mills, Jay Joshua, and Gabe Kidd

* AZM vs. Kanji

* Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Robbie X

* Mascara Dorada vs. Lio Rush

* Titan vs. TBA

