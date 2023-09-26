List of Producers for This Week’s WWE Raw

– Fightful Select has the list of producers who oversaw this week’s edition of WWE Raw and Main Event. Here are the details:

* Michael Hayes and Bobby Roode oversaw the Cody Rhodes promo segment.

* Jason Jordan produced Otis vs. Bronson Reed.

* Shane Helms produced Tommaso Ciampa vs. Ludwig Kaiser

* Petey Williams was the producer on Tegan Nox vs. Natalya

* Shawn Davairi and Nick Aldis were the producers for Dragon Lee vs. Dominik Mysterio.

* TJ Wilson (aka Tyson Kidd) produced the Nia Jax vs. Zoey Stark squash.

* Chris Park (aka Abyss) produced Kofi Kingston vs. Drew McIntyre.

* Lastly, Michael Hayes and Bobby Roode produced Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn vs. The Judgment Day tag team title bout.

* Also on Main Event, Adam Pearce produced Kayden Carter vs. Indi Hartwell, and Bobby Roode produced Nikki Cross vs. Xia Li.