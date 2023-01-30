Liv Morgan Breaks Down Her Own Success Story

In the most recent episode of Busted Open, Liv Morgan discussed her own path to stardom and her myriad successes over the last year (per Wrestling Inc). She shared some details on her wins and losses and how she feels she has progressed by her own measure. You can read a few highlights from Morgan and listen to the full episode below.

On realizing success in her path to the spotlight: “I’ve really appreciated the journey. I had so many times where I doubted if I would get to become champion, or kind of be, you know, the martyrs of the women’s division. And so, I felt like I knew always, all along, that the journey was going to be worth the outcome.”

On how far she’s come from where she started: “You know, five-year-old little Liv would have died [to be in this position], and so, yeah, I felt like I just owed it to myself to see how good I could possibly be.”

On her seminal moment before Money In The Bank 2022: “I had wrestled a match, I can’t remember who, but we went dark like off camera and I got to cut a promo for just the live audience, talking about how much I wanted to win Money in the Bank. And they just broke out in, ‘You deserve it’ chants,’ and it kind of stunned me in my place, and I felt, I guess for the first time, how much support I had that I didn’t realize.'”

On the turning point when she lost to Ronda Rousey: “I think it started the moment I passed out in Ronda Rousey’s, her submission hold she had on me. I think in that moment, losing everything I ever wanted kind of gave me this freedom to be like, ‘Alright, kid, you did it. You got it. Now, you’ve lost it.'”