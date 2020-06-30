Join the Live Chat For FOX Sports 1’s Survivor Series 2018 Replay

FOX Sports 1 is airing the 1996 Survivor Series event tonight and by demand, we’ve set up a live chat to allow fans to discuss the show. The card for the event was as follows:

* Daniel Bryan vs. Brock Lesnar

* Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair

* Survivor Series Match: Team Raw (Bobby Lashley, Finn Balor, Dolph Ziggler, Drew McIntyre, Braun Strowman) vs. Team SmackDown (The Miz, Shane McMahon, Rey Mysterio, Samoa Joe, Jeff Hardy)

* WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match: Buddy Murphy vs. Mustafa Ali

* Authors of Pain vs. The Bar

* Seth Rollins vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

* Survivor Series Match: Team Raw (Ruby Riott, Natalya, Tamina, Nia Jax, Mickie James) vs. Team SmackDown (Asuka, Carmella, Naomi, Sonya Deville, Mandy Rose)

* Survivor Series Match:

* Team Raw (Bobby Roode & Chad Gable, The Revival, The B-Team, Lucha House Party, The Ascension) vs. Team Smackdown (The Usos, The New Day, Sanity, Gallows and Anderson, The Colóns)

411 had several reviews of the PPV at the time, and you can check some out below:

* Slimmer’s Survivor Series 2018 Report

* Cook’s Survivor Series 2016 Report Card

* Csonka’s WWE Survivor Series 2018 Review