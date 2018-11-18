411’s WWE Survivor Series 2018 Report

Welcome to 411’s WWE Survivor Series Report. We are LIVE in beautiful Los Angles, California.

Tonight’s Kickoff Show panelists are Jonathan Coachman, Jerry “The King” Lawler, Beth Phoenix, and David Otunga. We start off with a video package for Brock Lesnar vs. Daniel Bryan. Lawler, Phoenix, and Otunga all pick Lesnar to win. We head to the locker room where Alexa Bliss is giving a pep talk to the Raw Women’s Survivor Series team, but chaos erupts when Natalya attacks Ruby Riott. Bliss says that Natalya and Riott will be off the team if they can’t work together.

Baron Corbin and Paige join the Kickoff Show panel to discuss the Raw vs. Smackdown matches, but Lio Rush and Bobby Lashley interrupt them so that Rush can remind everyone that Bobby Lashley is art. Next up is a video package for Ronda Rousey vs. Charlotte Flair. Lawler and Phoenix pick Flair, but Otunga picks Rousey.

Back in the locker room, new captain Naomi is giving a pep talk to the Smackdown Women’s Survivor Series team. Naomi introduces the new fifth member of their team, Mandy Rose. The panel breaks down the Women’s 5-on-5 Traditional Survivor Series Elimination Match, and they unanimously pick Team Smackdown to win. Next up is a video package for Buddy Murphy vs. Mustafa Ali. Drake Maverick joins the panel to discuss Buddy Murphy vs. Mustafa Ali as well as The Authors of Pain vs. The Bar. We close out the first hour of the Kickoff Show with a video package for Lars Sullivan, so it looks like he’ll be getting called up to the main roster soon.

The second hour of the Kickoff Show starts with Booker T replacing Jerry “The King” Lawler on the Kickoff Show panel.



Kickoff Show Match

10-on-10 Tag Team Traditional Survivor Series Elimination Match

Team Raw (Bobby Roode & Chad Gable, The Revival, The B-Team, Lucha House Party, and The Ascension) vs. Team SmackDown (The Usos, The New Day, Sanity, Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson, and The Colons)





Gran Metalik, Kofi Kingston, and Alexander Wolfe will be at ringside by not officially part of the match. It’ll be Kalisto and Epico starting the match. Kalisto takes control and makes the quick tag to Lince Dorado. Epico hits a belly-to-back suplex to Dorado and makes the tag to Primo. Primo connects with a slingshot senton and a low drop kick to maintain the advantage. Dorado breaks free long enough to tag Wilder, and the Revival hit Epico with the Shatter Machine for the three count, eliminating the Colons. 10 – 8 TEAM RAW. Axel and Anderson get the tags, and Axel works over Anderson in the corner before making the tag to Dallas. Kalisto seems to have hurt his knee, so Metalik utilizes the Freebird Rule and joins Team Raw. Anderson rolls up Dallas for the three count, eliminating the B-Team. 8 – 8 TIE. Gable and Dain get the tags but quickly tag in their partners, Roode and Young. Roode and Gable hit a Roode Awakening / Moonsault combination for the three count, eliminating Sanity. 8 – 6 TEAM RAW. Viktor and Woods get the tags, and Woods levels Viktor with a back elbow shot. Big E gets the tag, and Woods lifts him into a splash onto Viktor for the three count, eliminating the Ascension. 6 – 6 TIE. Metalik and Gallows get the tags, and Lucha House Party dump Anderson and Gallows to the outside. Metalik and Dorado connects with stereo moonsaults to the outside, and Metalik rolls Gallows back into the ring for the three count, eliminating Gallows and Anderson. 6 – 4 TEAM RAW. Dorado and Jimmy Uso get the tags, but Dorado gets launched into a Samoan Drop for the three count, eliminating Lucha House Party. 4 – 4 TIE. Gable and Woods get the tags, and Gable works over Woods’ leg. Dawson gets the tag and continues the assault on Woods. Woods goes for a rollup, but Dawson kicks out at two. Woods hits a missile drop kick from the second rope and tags Big E as Dawson tags Wilder. Big E hits Wilder with a belly-to-belly suplex, but Gable makes the blind tag. Gable suplexes Big E and tags Roode. Gable and Roode hit the German suplex / neckbreaker combination, but Big E kicks out at two. Roode goes for the Glorious DDT, but Big E blocks and tags Woods. The action spills to the outside, and Wilder hits Woods with a tornado DDT off the apron. Big E spears Wilder to the floor, and Roode launches Gable onto everyone else in the match. Jey Uso super kicks Roode in the ring and then dives onto the other competitors on the outside. Gable heads up top with Jey… GERMAN SUPLEX FROM THE TOP TO THE OUTSIDE ONTO EVERYONE ELSE!!! Gable gets the tag from Roode, and it looks like Woods is legal as well. Woods tags Big E, and they hit Gable with Up Up Down Down for the three count, eliminating Roode & Gable. 4 – 2 TEAM SMACKDOWN. Dawson goes at it with Woods, but Wilder makes the blind tag. Woods heads up top and springboards toward Wilder, but Dawson rushes into the ring to catch Woods with a mid-air Shatter Machine for the three count, eliminating the New Day. 2 – 2 TIE. The Revival and the Usos are the final four men in the match. Wilder and Jimmy got at it in the ring as Dawson and Jey battle on the outside. Dawson gets the tag and hits a top rope diving bulldog with Jimmy on Wilder’s shoulders for a two count. Dawson gets the tag as Jimmy heads up top. Dawson clocks Jimmy and heads up top with him. Wilder gets the tag and heads to the adjacent corner for a superplex / diving splash combination for a two count. Dawson gets the tag and set up for Shatter Machine, but Jey rushes into the ring and levels Wilder with a super kick. The Usos level both members of the Revival with stereo super kicks. Jimmy heads up top and hits a diving splash onto Dawson for the three count and the win.

Match Result: Team Smackdown wins. (Survivors – The Uso)

Match Length: 23:15

Slimmer’s Rating: ***½

We head back to the locker room, and Alexa Bliss announces that she has kicked Natalya and Ruby Riott off Team Raw and replaced them with Sasha Banks and Bayley.



Women’s 5-on-5 Traditional Survivor Series Elimination Match

Team Raw (Mickie James, Nia Jax, Tamina, Sasha Banks, and Bayley w/ Alexa Bliss) vs. Team SmackDown (Carmella, Naomi, Sonya Deville, Asuka, and Mandy Rose)





Nia Jax comes out to some serious heat from the very pro-Becky crowd. It’ll be Tamina and Naomi to start the match as the crowd chants for Becky. Naomi gets a quick side headlock takedown for a two count. Tamina takes a swing at Asuka on the apron, and all hell breaks loose with all ten women rushing into the ring and brawling. Naomi connects with a springboard kick to Jax, but Tamina catches Naomi with a super kick for the three count. 5 – 4 TEAM RAW. Carmella joins the match and rolls up Tamina for a quick three count. 4 – 4 TIE. Carmella decides it’s time for a dance break, but Jax quickly puts that to a stop. Rose gets the tag and connects with a knee shot, so Jax tags James. James hits a neck breaker for a two count, but Rose fights back and locks in an abdominal stretch. James reverses into a modified STF, but Rose breaks free and makes the tag to Asuka. James and Asuka brawl, but James takes control with a standing side head lock. Asuka levels James with the hip attack and tags Deville. James tags Bayley, and Bayley takes control before tagging Banks. Banks maintains the advantage, but James tags herself into the match. Deville spears James and follows up with a running knee, but Rose tags herself into the match and gets the three count on James. 4 – 3 TEAM SMACKDOWN. Bayley and Carmella come into the match, and Bayley drops Carmella chest-first onto the second rope. Carmella lands a kick and the moonwalk DDT, but Bayley catches her with Bayley-to-Belly for the three count. 3 – 3 TIE. Rose comes into the match and regain control of Bayley. Rose whips Bayley to the corner, but Bayley escapes between Rose’ legs and makes the tag to Banks. Banks hits the Back Stabber into the Bank Statement, and Rose has to tap. 3 – 2 TEAM RAW. Deville enters the match, works over Banks, and trades quick tags with Asuka. Deville grinds Banks’ face into the mat, but Banks rolls to the corner and tags Bayley. Bayley dumps Deville face-first onto the top turnbuckle, but Deville tosses Bayley to the apron. Bayley slides back into the ring but eats a spinebuster from Deville. Jax breaks up the pin and is met with thunderous boos from the crowd. Bayley connects with a back suplex to Deville but only gets a two count. Bayley and Deville spill to the outside, and Deville kicks Bayley into the barricade. Bayley hits Bayley-to-Belly on the outside, but both Bayley and Deville get counted out and eliminated. 2 – 1 TEAM RAW. We’re down to Sasha Banks & Nia Jax vs. Asuka. Banks and Asuka square off and trade drop kicks. Banks goes for the Back Stabber, but Asuka blocks. Asuka kicks Banks off the apron, but Banks drops Asuka face-first onto the apron. Asuka connects with a hip attack on the outside and rolls Banks back into the ring. Asuka heads up top and connects with a diving missile drop kick for a two count. Asuka goes for the Asuka lock, but Banks rolls into a pinning predicament for a two count. Banks hits double knees in the corner and heads up top, but Jax knocks her own partner back down to the mat. Asuka locks in the Asuka lock, and Banks has to tap. 1 – 1 TIE. Jax charges into the match and hits a series of leg drops as the crowd shows their disapproval. Jax delivers a Samoan Drop and gets the three count.

Match Result: Team Raw wins. (Sole Survivor – Nia Jax)

Match Length: 20:21

Slimmer’s Rating: **¾



Seth Rollins (Intercontinental Champion) vs. Shinsuke Nakamura (United States Champion)





Rollins inches toward Nakamura to start, but Nakamura kicks him away to maintain his distance. Rollins grabs an arm, but Nakamura muscles Rollins to the ropes to force the break. Nakamura and Rollins trade taunts, and Rollins goes for the ripcord knee, but Nakamura evades and heads to the outside to catch a breather. Nakamura heads back into the ring, but Rollins catches him with a leg drop to the back of the neck with Nakamura drapes over the second rope. Nakamura tumbles to the outside and Rollins goes for a suicide dive, but Nakamura connects with a mid-air kick to Rollins. Nakamura hits a running knee shot on the apron, rolls Rollins back into the ring, and delivers Good Vibrations in the corner. Nakamura locks in a double chicken wing and goes back to Good Vibrations against the ropes. Nakamura locks in a front face lock and blasts Rollins with a knee to the face. Nakamura knocks Rollins to the corner with another knee shot, but Rollins grabs Nakamura and dumps him face-first onto the second turnbuckle. Rollins hits the Sling Blade, a trio of suicide dives, and a spring board forearm shot for a two count. Nakamura halts Rollins’ momentum with a spinning kick and goes to work with kicks to the chest. Nakamura lifts Rollins to the top turnbuckle and delivers a running knee shot for a two count of his own. Nakamura goes for a reverse exploder suplex, but Rollins counters into a single-leg Back Stabber. Rollins follows up with a super kick for another two count. Rollins goes for the Buckle Bomb, but Nakamura counters and sends Rollins face-first into the top turnbuckle. Rollins kicks Nakamura into the ropes and goes for a ripcord clothesline, but Nakamura flips and counters into a triangle. Rollins gets his legs under him and lifts Nakamura into a Buckle Bomb to escape the triangle. Rollins hits a kicks to the gut, but Nakamura retaliates with a kick to the face. Nakamura hits the Landslide for a two count. Nakamura heads up top, but Rollins leaps up top with him and hits the superplex into the Falcon Arrow for another two count. Nakamura regains control with the reverse exploder suplex and goes for Kinshasa, but Rollins counters into the ripcord knee for yet another two count. Rollins heads up top and goes for the frog splash, but Nakamura rolls out of the way and hits Kinshasa for a looong two count. Nakamura sets up for another Kinshasa, but Rollins counters with a super kick. Rollins goes for the Stomp, but Nakamura tries to counter into Kinshasa, but Rollins counters Kinshasa into the Stomp for the three count.

Match Result: Seth Rollins defeats Shinsuke Nakamura with the Stomp.

Match Length: 21:17

Slimmer’s Rating: ***¾



The Authors of Pain (Raw Tag Team Champions) w/ Drake Maverick vs. The Bar (Smackdown Tag Team Champions) w/ Big Show





Rezar and Sheamus start the match, and Sheamus quickly takes control. Cesaro gets the quick tag and levels Rezar with a low drop kick. Cesaro swings Rezar, but Akam makes the save with a running forearm shot. Akam gets the tag and works over Cesaro in the corner. AOP trade quick tags and continue to assault Cesaro in the corner. Akam locks in a rear chin lock and taunts Sheamus from a distance. Cesaro fights back to his feet and breaks the hold with elbow shots to the gut, but Akam immediately drops Cesaro once again and pounds on him in the corner. Rezar gets the tag and gets in Sheamus’ face, but Cesaro rolls up Rezar from behind for a quick two count. Akam gets the tag but eats of volley of European uppercuts from Cesaro. Cesaro hits a springboard European uppercut and FINALLY makes the hot tag to Sheamus as Akam tags Rezar. Sheamus heads up top and connects with a diving clothesline for a two count. Sheamus hits the Brogue Kick, but Maverick puts Rezar’s foot on the rope to break the count. Maverick flees from Cesaro but runs right into Big Show. Big Show lifts Maverick by his neck onto the apron… and Maverick wets his pants. That was unnecessary. The Bar and Big Show laugh at Maverick’s misfortune, but AOP use the distraction to hit Sheamus with their powerbomb / neckbreaker combination for the three count.

Match Result: Rezar defeats Sheamus with a powerbomb / neckbreaker combination.

Match Length: 8:57

Slimmer’s Rating: *



Cruiserweight Championship Match

Buddy Murphy (Champion) vs. Mustafa Ali





Ali takes the fight to Murphy and lands a forearm followed by a back elbow. Ali ducks a clothesline and connects with a hurricanrana that sends Murphy to the outside. Ali heads up top and lands a somersault senton onto Murphy on the outside. Ali rolls Murphy back into the ring and goes for the cover, but Murphy kicks out at one. Murphy heads to the outside, so Ali heads up top, but Murphy springs up onto the apron and shoves Ali from the top all the way to the barricade. Murphy whips Ali into the apron and then back into the barricade. Murphy tosses Ali back into the ring and makes the cover for a two count. Murphy delivers a huge back body drop and a stiff kick to the back for another two count. Murphy locks in a rear chin lock, but Ali fights back to his feet and lands a kick to the face. Ali catapults Murphy into the corner and follows up with a drop kick. Ali works over Murphy in the corner and connects with a kick over the top rope. Ali goes for the rolling X-Factor, but Murphy launches Ali to the outside. Murphy dives to the outside and rolls Ali back into the ring. Ali fights back with a super kick and a SICK reverse hurricanrana. Murphy got SPIKED on that one. Ali lands two stiff forearm shots to the jaw followed by a spinning heel kick. Murphy rolls to the apron, but Ali catches him with a hella sweet tornado DDT between the ropes. Ali is a damn magician. Ali drags Murphy to the corner and heads up top to set up for the 054, but Murphy sweeps the leg and causes Ali to crash to the floor. Murphy clears off an announce table and drags Ali onto it, but Ali lands a kick to the jaw from his back. Ali heads to the floor, regroups, leaps back onto the announce table, and hits a Spanish Fly off the announce table to the floor. Ali rolls Murphy back into the ring and again heads up top, but Murphy slides under him and counters into a powerbomb followed by a sit-out powerbomb for a two count. “This is awesome! This is awesome! This is awesome!” Ali hits a back elbow shot and goes for a springboard forearm shot, but Murphy catches him with a knee in mid-air. Murphy hits Murphy’s Law, and that’s enough for the three count.

Match Result: Buddy Murphy defeats Mustafa Ali with Murphy’s Law.

Match Length: 12:15

Slimmer’s Rating: ****



Men’s 5-on-5 Traditional Survivor Series Elimination Match

Team Raw (Dolph Ziggler, Drew McIntyre, Braun Strowman, Finn Bálor, and Bobby Lashley w/ Baron Corbin and Lio Rush) vs. Team SmackDown (The Miz, Shane McMahon, Rey Mysterio, Samoa Joe, and Jeff Hardy)





It’ll be Strowman and Joe to start the match, but McIntyre immediately tags himself into the match. Joe locks in the Coquina Clutch, but McIntyre breaks free and hits the Claymore Kick for the quick three count. 5 – 4 TEAM RAW. Jeff Hardy enters the match, so McIntyre makes the tag to Ziggler. Ziggler goes for a super kick, but Hardy backs off and tags McMahon. Ziggler goes right after McMahon and works him over in the corner. McMahon hits a deep arm drag takedown and goes a leaping DDT, but Ziggler blocks and hits the Fameasser. Ziggler goes for Sweet Chin Music, but McMahon blocks. McMahon goes for a running back elbow shot, but Ziggler counters into a Zig-Zag. Ziggler covers, but Miz dives into the ring to break up the pin. Miz gets the tag, so Ziggler tags Strowman. Strowman sets his sights on Miz, but McIntyre again tags himself into the match. Strowman and McIntyre start brawling, and all hell breaks loose as all nine men rush into the ring and brawl. Team Smackdown clears the ring and attacks Strowman. Mysterio hits the 619, and Strowman tumbles to the outside. McMahon clears an announce table, and Team Smackdown rolls Strowman onto the table. McMahon heads up top… DIVING ELBOW DROP FROM THE TOP THROUGH STROWMAN AND THE ANNOUNCE TABLE!!! The action returns to the ring with McIntyre and Miz legal. Miz drags McIntyre back to his feet, but McIntyre drops Miz with the Glasgow Kiss. McIntyre thinks about tagging Balor but decides against it. Balor manages to tag himself into the match and then levels McIntyre with a kick to the face. Balor levels Miz and goes for the Coup de Grâce, but Miz rolls to the outside. Balor chases Miz, hits Hardy with the Sling Blade, and kicks Miz into the barricade. Mysterio gets the tag and rolls out of the way of a Coup de Grâce. Mysterio kicks Balor to the ropes, hits the 619, and gets the three count. 4 – 4 TIE. McIntyre attacks Balor after the pin and tosses him out of the ring. Lashley gets the tag and hits Mysterio with a neck breaker. Lashley goes for a delayed vertical suplex, Mysterio counters with knees to the head. Ziggler gets the tag but eats a kick from Mysterio. Hardy gets the tag and hits his patented double leg drop. McIntyre tries to distract Hardy, but Hardy delivers a tornado DDT from the apron. Ziggler goes for Sweet Chin Music, but Hardy counters with the Twist of Fate. Hardy heads up top and goes for the Swanton Bomb, but Ziggler gets his knees up. Hardy tags Miz, but Miz hits his corner clothesline. Miz positions Ziggler in the corner and tags McMahon. Miz holds Ziggler as McMahon heads up top and hits Coast to Coast for the three count. 4 – 3 TEAM SMACKDOWN. Lashley enters the match and takes control of McMahon. Lashley works over McMahon in the corner and suplexes him across the ring. Miz makes the tag but gets leveled by Lashley. Lashley charges Miz in the corner, but Miz evades, and Lashley posts himself. Miz positions Lashley in the corner and tags a very weary McMahon. Miz holds Lashley as McMahon heads up top and goes for Coast to Coast, but Strowman destroys McMahon with a mid-air clothesline from the apron. Strowman and Hardy get the tags, and Strowman quickly delivers a power slam for the three count. 3 – 3 TIE. Mysterio comes into the match and eats a power slam of his own for another three count. 3 – 2 TEAM RAW. We’re down to Strowman, McIntyre, and Lashley vs. Miz and McMahon. Strowman chases Miz around ringside and then chases him back into the ring. Strowman hits Miz with the power slam and gets yet another three count. 3 – 1 TEAM RAW. McMahon struggles to his feet and enters the match. Strowman connects with a drop kick and splashes McMahon in the corner. Strowman hits the power slam and gets the final three count.

Match Result: Team Raw wins. (Survivors – Braun Strowman, Drew McIntyre, and Bobby Lashley)

Match Length: 24:04

Slimmer’s Rating: ***¼



Ronda Rousey (Raw Women’s Champion) vs. Charlotte Flair





“Becky! Becky! Becky!” Rousey ducks a high kick to start, and then Flair ducks a punch. Rousey muscles Flair to the ropes, but Flair levels Rousey with a punch. Flair catches a kick and takes down Rousey, but Rousey tries to counter into the arm bar, but Flair escapes. Rousey goes for the reverse kata-guruma, but Flair counters into a sunset flip for a two count. Flair whips Rousey face-first into the bottom turnbuckle and suplexes Rousey across the ring for a two count. Flair wrenches the leg to start to set up for the Figure Eight. Flair locks in a modified STF and grinds Rousey’s face into the mat. Flair lands an elbow to the face, and Rousey is bleeding from the mouth. Rousey breaks free and locks in a triangle over the top rope. Rousey breaks before the disqualification and heads up top, but Flair kicks a leg to make Rousey lose her balance. Flair joins Rousey up top and goes for a superpex, but Rousey shoves Flair back down to the mat. Rousey grabs hold of Flair and rolls into an arm bar from the top, but Flair gets her legs under her and counters into a Boston crab. Flair goes for the Figure Eight, but Rousey kicks Rousey in the face. Flair goes for Natural Selection, but Rousey ducks and locks in a modified arm bar. Rousey goes for a clothesline in the corner, but Flair catches her with a backbreaker and a big boot. Flair heads up top and goes for a moonsault, but Rousey gets her boots up. Rouesy hits the reverse kata-guruma, but Flair immediately answers with a spear. Rousey tries to grab an arm bar, but Flair counters into the Figure Four. Rousey blocks Flair from bridging into the Figure Eight and rolls to reverse the pressure. The action spills to the outside, and Rousey whips Flair into the barricade. Rousey rolls Flair back into the ring and hits a series of judo throws. Rousey peppers Flair with jabs and body shots in the corner, but Flair fights back with a series of chops. Rousey blocks a chop and rolls Flair, but Flair springs up and levels Rousey with a big boot for a two count. “This is awesome! This is awesome! This is awesome!” Flair goes for a scoop slam, but Rousey tries to roll into an arm bar, but Flair rolls under the bottom rope. Rousey drags Flair back into the ring and hits the reverse kata-guruma. Rousey goes for the arm bar, but Flair flees to the outside. Flair rolls back into the ring just long enough to break the hold before once again heading to the outside. Rousey charges out of the ring and sprints toward Flair, but Flair grabs a kendo stick and attacks Rousey. The referee calls for the disqualification, but Flair continues to assault Rousey with the kendo stick. Flair beats Rousey back into the ring and absolutely destroys her with the kendo stick. Flair grabs a chair from ringside, but the referee grabs it before she can use it. Flair briefly exits the ring but then charges back in and hits Rousey with Natural Selection onto the steel chair. Flair grabs the chair and sets her sights on Rousey, but several more referees come down to the ring to make the save. Flair takes out four referees and wraps the chair around Rousey’s neck. Rousey stomps on the chair and Pilmanizes Rousey’s neck. “Thank you Charlotte! Thank you Charlotte! Thank you Charlotte!” Several agents and doctors come down to the ring, and Charlotte finally starts to head back up the ramp. Rousey struggles back to her feet and leaves the ring under her own power, but clearly dejected. Rousey refuses assistance as she struggles back up the ramp.

Match Result: Ronda Rousey defeats Charlotte Flair via disqualification.

Match Length: 14:07

Slimmer’s Rating: ****



Brock Lesnar (Universal Champion) w/ Paul Heyman vs. Daniel Bryan (WWE Champion)





Bryan starts taunting Lesnar as soon as Lesnar comes down to the ring. The bell rings, and Bryan hits a low drop kick to Lesnar’s leg. Bryan heads out of the ring and jogs around ringside while Lesnar watches from the high ground. Lesnar finally decides to chase Bryan, but Bryan slides back into the ring and takes the high ground. Bryan mocks Lesnar as Lesnar climbs back into the ring. Bryan goes for a leg kick, but Lesnar catches the kick and decks Bryan. GERMAN SUPLEX #1. Bryan is limp. GERMAN SUPLEX #2. Even Paul Heyman looks horrified at this point. GERMAN SUPLEX #3. GERMAN SUPLEX #4. GERMAN SUPLEX #5. Lesnar kicks Bryan to the outside and whips him into the barricade. Lesnar rolls Bryan back into the ring, but Bryan rolls out the other side to try to find safety. Lesnar follows Bryan and again whips him into the barricade. Lesnar rolls Bryan back into the ring and locks in a bear hug and then slams Bryan to the mat. GERMAN SUPLEX #6. Lesnar goes back to the bear hug and then hits GERMAN SUPLEX #7. Lesnar hits the F-5 but pulls Bryan up before the three count. Bryan lands two kicks to the face. Lesnar hits another F-5, but Bryan’s feet take out the referee in the process. LOW BLOW TO LESNAR! RUNNING KNEE! Bryan covers Lesnar but only gets a two count. Bryan goes to work with the Yes! kicks and starts stomping on Lesnar’s face. Bryan goes for another running knee, but Lesnar catches him and goes for the F-5, but Bryan counters and dumps Lesnar to the outside. Bryan dives to the outside, but Lesnar catches him in mid-air, but Bryan slides out the back and shoves Lesnar face-first into the ring post. RUNNING KNEE OFF THE APRON! Bryan goes for a suicide dive, but Lesnar again catches Bryan in mid-air and slams him back-first into the post. Lesnar grabs the steps and charges at Bryan, but Bryan rolls out of the way. ANOTHER RUNNING KNEE OFF THE APRON! The action returns to the ring, and Bryan hits another running knee for a looong two count. Bryan connects with a chop block and slams Lesnar’s leg into the ring post. Bryan heads up top and connects with a diving missile drop kick. Corner drop kick! Corner drop kick! Bryan goes for another corner drop kick, but Lesnar tries to counter into the F-5, but his leg buckles. Bryan locks in the Yes! Lock, and Lesnar briefly breaks free, but Bryan immediately reapplies it. Lesnar breaks Bryan’s grip, but Bryan transitions into a triangle. Lesnar lifts Bryan and counters into the F-5 for the three count.

Match Result: Brock Lesnar defeats Daniel Bryan with the F-5.

Match Length: 18:47

Slimmer’s Rating: ****