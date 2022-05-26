wrestling / News
Livestream Online For This Week’s Before The Impact
May 26, 2022 | Posted by
Black Taurus faces off with Laredo Kid on this week’s Before the Impact, and the livestream is online. You can see the video below for the pre-show episode, which kicks off at 7:30 PM ET/4:30 PM PT with the following description:
Gia Miller and Josh Mathews are back with another BEFORE THE IMPACT! – featuring an exclusive match between Decay’s Black Taurus and the high-flying Laredo Kid!
PLUS more Iceman Intel, and we head into the Road to Slammiversary!
