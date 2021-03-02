wrestling / News

Livestream For Thunder Rosa vs. Nyla Rose In AEW Women’s Title Eliminator Tournament

March 1, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Women's Title Eliminator Tournament

The final match in the US bracket for the AEW Women’s Title Eliminator Tournament takes place tonight, and the livestream is online. You can see the video below for the stream, which will feature Thunder Rosa taking on Nyla Rose to see who goes on to face Ryo Mizunami in the tournament finals:

article topics :

AEW Women's Title Eliminator Tournament, Jeremy Thomas

