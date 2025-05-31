– During a recent interview with BRM Media, wrestler LJ Cleary, the fiancé of WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion Lyra Valkyria, discussed his interaction with Becky Lynch during her match with Valkyria earlier this month at WWE Backlash, along with the significant fan reaction to his cameo appearance. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

On the fan reaction to his moment at WWE Backlash: “Yeah, definitely. I did have a lot of fun with it. Again, that was, it was kind of the perfect blend of the people who did know who I was and that supported me a lot over the years. Especially even like from the fans in Ireland that kind of watched me grow up. Like I started wrestling when I was 13. So they really watched me grow up and then into the fans that I built up over the years and made in Japan when like some of the funny tweets went up. I’ve very thick skin, I chuckled, like, I genuinely, I can honestly say, like, I saw someone, man, I just chuckled, but then to see the support, it was an overwhelming support, it was a very nice feeling.”

On his strong fan base: “I’m thankful that I have such a, in my opinion, like I have quite a strong one that the work speaks for itself, that it wasn’t just a case of like, oh yeah, there’s that like guy we saw in the crowd at the pay-per-view. It was like, oh wow, like he’s a wrestler, but not just a wrestler. Like he’s… I’d like to consider myself a very well-traveled and very, very sought after, I would say maybe commodity, especially in Europe and then going to Japan. I felt like that has, like I said, blew the lid off in the best way possible now. I feel like people are saying that, which is obviously the support was, it was very nice. It was a very nice feeling.”

Lyra Valkyria is set to face Becky Lynch in a rematch later next month at WWE Money in the Bank. The premium live event is scheduled for Saturday, June 7 at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California. It will air live on Peacock in the U.S. and on Netflix internationally.