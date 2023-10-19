Lodi Gives Update On Recovery From Heart Attack, Says He’s Healing Fast

WCW alumnus Lodi has given a health update as he recovers from a heart attack he suffered back in June. Lodi underwent a quintuple bypass surgery following the medical emergency, and he spoke about the experience during his appearanc eon Developmentally Speaking. You can see some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On the heart attack: “I was wrestling about an hour from home against a guy who should be on TV and he will be soon enough, his name is Lucky Ali… We were wrestling and I had a heart attack and four days later, went in for a triple bypass and they realized that they missed two blockages, so I ended up having a quintuple bypass on June 21.”

On his recovery process: “I’m recovering, getting my body back in shape, but the last time I saw my surgeon in August, he kinda tempted me a little bit. He’s like ‘You’ve recovered so well’… I heal really fast.”