WCW Alumnus Lodi Recovering From Quintuple Bypass Surgery

Lodi, best known for his run in WCW, has announced that he is recovering from quintuple bypass surgery. Brad “Lodi” Cain posted to his Facebook page on Monday morning to reveal the news, writing:

“Quick update on my “social media / wrestling absence.” On June 17th, just over two weeks ago, I wrestled in Mooresville, NC. It was only 52 minutes from home so not having to travel far for work was a bonus. Mid-way through my match I started feeling incredibly bad and it only got worse.

Halfway back to Charlotte I knew I was in trouble. The pain level continued to rise and I drove straight to the ER instead of home. (After 28 years of wrestling, I hate hospitals and will do anything to avoid them!)

After multiple tests over the next few days, it was determined I not only had a heart attack Saturday night, but I needed open heart surgery. A heart catheter determined the three main arteries that supply the heart with blood were blocked at 100%, 100% and 90%. That’s not the kind of news you can ever be quite prepared for.

On June 21, I went in for a triple by-pass heart surgery. I came out with FIVE by passes as two of the arteries needed 2 by-passes each. After two days in ICU, I walked out of the hospital on Sunday evening, June 25th. 9 days in the hospital is not my idea of fun.

4 days later I ended up back in the hospital with a blood clot and infection from an IV site. After two days I walked out again.

I will address this more in depth soon. I just wanted those that called, texted, etc to know what was going on. Life for LODI will be a little different for a while, and today I am not even sure what that looks like.

I do know who holds my future, and as long as I am in the hands of JESUS I am going to be ok. HE is the greatest healer of all time and deserves all the praise for me still being alive today. I have never felt more loved or HIS presence as I have through this entire ordeal. If GOD was finished with me, HE would have brought me home that Saturday night. “