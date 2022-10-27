Logan Paul On His Goal at WWE Crown Jewel, Getting Guidance From Triple H

Logan Paul has a match with Roman Reigns at WWE Crown Jewel, and he recently discussed his goals for the show. Paul spoke with Verge Magazine for a new interview promoting the PPV, and you can check out the highlights below:

On being described as a WWE star: “It’s been an evolution of how people identify me when they see me in the streets, right? At first it was “The Vine Guy”, and then it became “I’ve seen your videos Guy”. Then it became “The YouTube Guy”. Then it became “Yo, Paul Something, right?” Then Logan Paul ‘WWE Superstar.’ After all these years, I feel like that title is the one with the most validity. Not that I need to be validated, but also it’s awesome that I’m validated with a title like that because immediately you get respect and at the end of the day, everyone just wants to be respected. I think it’s really hard to not respect someone who’s willing to get in that ring and sacrifice their body for the entertainment of millions of people. It’s incredible.”

On his goal for Crown Jewel: “If the WWE fans don’t already respect me, after Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia on November 5th, you will be forced to respect me. You might not like me. I might not be your favorite wrestler, but you will have to respect what I can do in that ring, and that’s my goal. I could give two ***** who likes me or not, but you will always acknowledge that when I get in that ring, you are going to be entertained. That’s my goal.”

On how his training is going: “The six pack is coming. The flips are getting easier. It’s all good. I’m working my a** off, man. I don’t think my hard work can be underestimated and I’m giving it my all for this match, because this is it. This is an opportunity to make history, to take the Title from the best, right off the rip. Three matches in. This has not been done before, but I’m going to do it, because it’s what I do.”

On other countries he’d like to wrestle in: “I’ve got two countries I’m looking at. I have not forgotten about you. I’m making the push. India. Australia. We’re coming hard, fast, strong. I love these countries. I’ve never been to either. I want to go, I want to put on a big show, and we’re launching PRIME there too, so I’ve got many reasons to go. I’ll show up. We’ll do the meet and greets. I’ll kiss the baby’s heads. Jump off the top rope. Five-star frog splashes onto any opponents. Bring it on.”

On working for Triple H: “Triple H is incredible, man. He is very generous with his time and his energy and he’s so intentional when he speaks and when he gives me advice. I know that every single word that comes out of his mouth is extremely valuable, so he takes the time to point me in the right direction and guide me.”