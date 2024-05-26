– During yesterday’s WWE King and Queen of the Ring event, Cody Rhodes successfully defended his Undisputed WWE Championship against WWE US Champion Logan Paul. During the match, Logan Paul did a Frog Splash from the top rope on Cody while he was laid out on one of the ringside announce tables. The camera pulled off an impressive 360 degree view of Paul as he pulled off the move. Paul revealed this was a shot he was wanting to use in one of his matches that he first pitched in May of last year.

Logan Paul wrote on his X account, “I’ve been dreaming of that shot for a year.” He shared a series of texts, revealing that he wanted a drone flyer to capture of shot of him doing a high-flying move or stunt during one of his matches. It looks like WWE and Paul finally got to pull it off on his match last night.

You can see the text images of Paul’s pitch and a clip of the Frog Splash from the match below: