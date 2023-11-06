Logan Paul On His ‘Awesome’ Working Relationship With Triple H, Possibility of Bringing His Brother to WWE

In an interview with The Daily Mail, Logan Paul spoke about his ‘awesome’ working relationship with Triple H, as well as the possibility of bringing his brother Jake into WWE. Here are highlights:

On his WWE future: “Something is so appetizing about the idea of doing the best I can in this industry and I know the best I can is to become the face of the WWE, is to become the undisputed universal champion. I had an opportunity to do it last year at Crown Jewel against Roman (Reigns) and I did amazing. I’m still a rookie, I’ve been doing it for a year and a half, so imagine if I dedicate a little time to it. Imagine if I go to the performance center in Orlando and train with the best? I have access to the best resources. It might be something I have to do, I’m all about legacy and perhaps my legacy is to be made to WWE.”

On working with Triple H: “I’m so stoked that Triple H and the company believes in my like they do. Hopefully I can make them proud and I know I will. He’s super receptive to my ideas. I’m a content creator – keyword creator. I like to make stuff, I come up with ideas. When I pitch my ideas, he’s all ears all the time. We bounce ideas off each other, we go back and forth and usually land on stuff that’s pretty epic. It’s super collaborative and I like that they give me the freedom to be who I am in their company.”

On if Jake Paul may join him in WWE: “It’s tough, bro. He’s a boxer. I’m a wrestler slash boxer. I think he’s going to be focusing on boxing for a bit – but who knows? If I need some back-up and a big right hand I’m going to bring in my brother!”