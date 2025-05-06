wrestling / News
Los Garza Set To Appear At AAA Triplemania Regia
May 5, 2025
WWE’s Los Garza are set to make an appearance at AAA Triplemanía Regia. It was announced in a press conference (per Fightful) that Angel & Berto will appear at the June 15th show.
Opponents for the two were not announced.
