Los Garza Set To Appear At AAA Triplemania Regia

May 5, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE’s Los Garza are set to make an appearance at AAA Triplemanía Regia. It was announced in a press conference (per Fightful) that Angel & Berto will appear at the June 15th show.

Opponents for the two were not announced.

