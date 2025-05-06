Los Garza Set To Appear At AAA Triplemania Regia

WWE’s Los Garza are set to make an appearance at AAA Triplemanía Regia. It was announced in a press conference (per Fightful) that Angel & Berto will appear at the June 15th show.

Opponents for the two were not announced.

Y bueno, la venta de Triple A a WWE comienza a verse reflejada en los eventos. Latin Lover confirma a Ángel Garza y Humberto Carrillo para Triplemanía Regia. @ASMexico pic.twitter.com/Ms7Cr8PBQ1 — Jahir (@jahircardenasm) May 5, 2025