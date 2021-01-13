Lovell’s AEW Dark Review 1.12.21  

Hey everyone! It’s Tuesday. You know what that means.

As a reminder, the GoFundMe for Larry Csonka's daughters is still active.

Let’s jump into this week’s episode of AEW Dark.

Mike Verna (0-3) vs. Ricky Starks (16-2) with Hook

Anthony Ogogo is back on commentary, so somehow the broadcast booth gets even better. Starks figures to provide his own commentary to take it to another level. I continue to discuss how Starks can completely flip the script on his opponent any time he wants, and he did that again in this one. Just when Verna got some offense going, Starks hit the spear for the win at 3:35.

Blake’s Rating: **

Ryzin and Fuego Del Sol (AEW tag team debut) vs. Jurassic Express (16-5) with Marko Stunt

Jurassic Express is great, but I want more Jungle Boy singles matches just to hear his awesome new theme music. Ryzin and Fuego is one of those wacky oddball teams that you can’t help but love. Luchasaurus got a nice run of offense in this one, and Taz reminds us that it’s impressive for someone who is 65 trillion years old. Hard to disagree. What was also impressive was Fuego hitting a poisonrana on Jungle Boy. However, it was Jungle Boy getting his revenge by making Fuego tap for the victory at 5:14, and to celebrate, let’s HIT THE MUSIC!

Blake’s Rating: **1/2

Tay Conti (4-1) with Anna Jay vs. Marti Daniels (AEW debut)

Daniels is listed at 5-10, and she certainly has an impressive look. I thought they had a good back and forth for what was a pretty short match, as Conti hit her finisher for the win at 2:25. Daniels should get more opportunities.

Blake’s Rating: NR

The Dark Order (AEW 10-man tag debut) vs. Shawn Dean, Zack Clayton, Adam Priest, Danny Limelight, and Vary Morales (AEW 10-man tag debut)

I love the fact that AEW lists both of these teams making their 10-man debuts. I’m not exactly sure how many 10-man tag matches we’ve had on AEW Dark, but I’m guessing you could count them on one hand. All five workers on the non-Dark Order team have showcased potential. Limelight, who picked up his first AEW win last week, did a good job as usual of selling as the guy who worked the majority of this match. Eventually though, it was Priest getting destroyed by Uno and Grayson to give Dark Order the victory at 8:18.

Blake’s Rating: **3/4

Louie Valle (0-5) vs. Powerhouse Hobbs (7-6) with Hook

Well, there’s a bit of a size advantage for the Powerhouse in this one. Hobbs is 6-1, 270 pounds. Valle is 5-7, 185 pounds. Things escalated quickly as Hobbs busted Valle’s eye open, and then Hook hooked him on the outside. Hobbs decided that he was done wrestling for the evening and spiked Valle for the quick win at around two minutes.

Blake’s Rating: SQUASH

– After the match, Hobbs slams Valle again for good measure.

Red Velvet (5-10) vs. Leva Bates (4-1)

Straight outta your momma’s kitchen vs. straight outta the library! Something has gotta give. Red Velvet’s entrance is great. Her charisma and personality are good for the AEW women’s division. This was another match of experience for these two, and Velvet ends Leva’s streak with the victory at 3:38.

Blake’s Rating: *1/2

Alex Reynolds and John Silver (3-6) vs. KC Navarro and El Australiano (AEW tag team debut)

Scorpio Sky is on commentary for this match, but more importantly, LONG JOHN SILVER has arrived. Australiano, who has the greatest ring name ever, has worked a lot for AAA the past few years. He actually showcased some versatile offense with lots of athletic, high-flying moves. The problem for El Australiano is that he had to go up against EL JOHN SILVER, and that dude will kick your ass. So will Reynolds, as he hit the Fisherman buster for the win at around four minutes. I liked Sky on commentary.

Blake’s Rating: **1/2

Varsity Blondes (4-7) vs. Lee Johnson and Aaron Solow (0-1)

The newest guest commentator is Pretty Peter Avalon. Apparently, he’s now obsessed with Johnson. Wait…..could Johnson’s first win come against Pretty Peter? One can only hope. Hell of a sequence early in the match between Pillman and Johnson. This was a really fun sprint between four young talents, with Pillman hitting the flying dropkick off the top on Solow to get the victory at 5:40.

Blake’s Rating: ***

– After the match, Pretty Peter admires Johnson and hands him a signed photo. Johnson doesn’t hit him in the face, so that’s a step in the right direction for Pretty Peter.

Alex Gracia (1-6) vs. Anna Jay (6-4)

More women’s division charisma in this match. Seriously, the way Anna Jay has embraced her character is pretty incredible. She’s very, very good. So good that she took it to Gracia from start to finish and got the quick victory at 1:50. That eventual Anna Jay vs. Tay Conti match in a year or two is gonna be gold.

Blake’s Rating: SQUASH

NWA Women’s World Champion Serena Deeb (4-2) vs. Tesha Price

Price didn’t even get an entrance, so I do not like her chances to earn the win. Also, someone is ringside with Price, but I have no clue who it is. Price yelled at him to shut up the entire match. Taz called him Bro Jones and Broski, so let’s go with that. Broski being ringside wasn’t enough, with Deeb earning the victory at 3:45.

Blake’s Rating: **

Baron Black and Nick Comoroto (AEW tag team debut) vs. Bear Country (0-2)

We’ve got a HOSS FIGHT. We’ve also got one of the most badass teams in wrestling in Bear Country. Boulder and Comoroto squaring off in the middle of the ring may not be a dream match for everyone, but it’s gotta be in my top five. Lots of power moves in this match, and it was Bear Country earning their first AEW win with the assisted splash at 5:50. Sign those guys.

Blake’s Rating: **1/2

Chaos Project (7-4) vs. Top Flight (1-4)

Luther started using Serpentico as a weapon before the match even started, so it’s pretty much starting at five stars. I think most people saw the potential with Top Flight in their first AEW Dark match, and it’s fun seeing them add more little things as they gain experience. Top Flight turned a rocket launcher into Dante hitting a dropkick on Serpentico to get the victory at 6:50.

Blake’s Rating: ***

