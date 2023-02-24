Low Ki To Face KUSHIDA At House of Glory Show Next Month

Next month’s House of Glory show in New York City will see Low Ki do battle with KUSHIDA. The promotion announced that the match between the two WWE alumni will take place at their March 10th With Glory Comes Pride show, which takes place in the NYC Arena in New York City.

The updated card for the show is below:

* HOG World Heavyweight Championship Match: Fatu vs. Fred Rosser

* HOG Women’s Championship Match: Ultra Violette vs. Max the Impaler

* HOG 6 Way Cruiserweight Championship Match: Mighty Mante vs. Encore Moore

Also appearing: Charles Mason, The Mane Event, more

Tickets are available for the show here.