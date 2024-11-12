Low Ki Would Have Liked To See Bray Wyatt Work In Japan

Low Ki was a fan of Bray Wyatt’s energy as a performer, and would have liked to see him work in Japan. The WWE alumnus reflected on the late Wyatt during an appearance on Thats Wrestling!, noting that Wyatt had the aura of a main eventer.

“His energy was a main event energy, it’s that simple,” Low Ki said (per Fightful). “He wasn’t afraid at his size. He was young, but he wasn’t afraid, which made it more appealing.”

He continued, “At his size, his personality was larger than his body so there was a clear indication that he was going to advance. To what degree? That’s always dependent on the decision-makers but from a traditional sense, I would have loved to see him in Japan before WWE. Only because that would have been a worldwide phenomenon at a different level, and it would have been [driven by] his creativity, as opposed to being influenced by WWE.”

Wyatt, real name Windham Rotunda, passed away in 2023.