wrestling / News

LPW 35: Into The Void Results 3.28.25: Effy Defends GCW World Title, More

March 30, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
LPW 35: Into The Void Image Credit: Love Pro Wrestling

Love Pro Wrestling held their latest show, LPW 35: Into The Void, on Friday night with Effy in action and more. You can see the full results from the Edmonton, Alberta show below, per Fightful:

* LPW Tag Team Championship Match: Para Lira def. Intangible Violence

* LPW Scramble Championship Match: Casey Ferreira def. Eli Surge, Christian, Starr, Elliot Tyler, and The Canadian Goose

* The RADz def. Nate Nixon & William Taylor

* GCW World Championship Match: Effy def. Steven Crowe

* LPW Challenge Championship Match: Michael Richard Blais def. Miles Deville

* LPW Grand Championship Match: Zoe Sager def. Marz The Specialist and TY Jackson

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Love Pro Wrestling, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading