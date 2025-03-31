LPW 35: Into The Void Results 3.28.25: Effy Defends GCW World Title, More

Love Pro Wrestling held their latest show, LPW 35: Into The Void, on Friday night with Effy in action and more. You can see the full results from the Edmonton, Alberta show below, per Fightful:

* LPW Tag Team Championship Match: Para Lira def. Intangible Violence

* LPW Scramble Championship Match: Casey Ferreira def. Eli Surge, Christian, Starr, Elliot Tyler, and The Canadian Goose

* The RADz def. Nate Nixon & William Taylor

* GCW World Championship Match: Effy def. Steven Crowe

* LPW Challenge Championship Match: Michael Richard Blais def. Miles Deville

* LPW Grand Championship Match: Zoe Sager def. Marz The Specialist and TY Jackson

Still not over Friday night… What could have been. pic.twitter.com/IdC7a0JAge — Rich King 🇨🇦 (@RK_Wrestling) March 30, 2025