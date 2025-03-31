wrestling / News
LPW 35: Into The Void Results 3.28.25: Effy Defends GCW World Title, More
Love Pro Wrestling held their latest show, LPW 35: Into The Void, on Friday night with Effy in action and more. You can see the full results from the Edmonton, Alberta show below, per Fightful:
* LPW Tag Team Championship Match: Para Lira def. Intangible Violence
* LPW Scramble Championship Match: Casey Ferreira def. Eli Surge, Christian, Starr, Elliot Tyler, and The Canadian Goose
* The RADz def. Nate Nixon & William Taylor
* GCW World Championship Match: Effy def. Steven Crowe
* LPW Challenge Championship Match: Michael Richard Blais def. Miles Deville
* LPW Grand Championship Match: Zoe Sager def. Marz The Specialist and TY Jackson
Still not over Friday night…
What could have been. pic.twitter.com/IdC7a0JAge
— Rich King 🇨🇦 (@RK_Wrestling) March 30, 2025
Daddy is HOME!!!!!#LPW35 pic.twitter.com/nAIiESAw4o
— Pluggo | @LoveWrestlingCA (@Pluggo_) March 29, 2025
AND NEW LPW GRAND CHAMPION@SagerZoe clocks Marz The Specialist with the title to become a 2-Time LPW Grand Champion!#LPW35 pic.twitter.com/SPsNIhVbtN
— For Exposure (@ForExposurePod) March 29, 2025
