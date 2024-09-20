Lucha Bros Have Reportedly Signed A Deal with WWE

PW Nexus and WrestleVotes Radio both report that the Lucha Bros, Penta El Zero Miedo & Rey Fenix, have signed a deal with WWE. The pair have reportedly signed a multi-year deal and will go straight to the main roster. It was noted that the signing is likely a “done deal” and WWE has started to produce masks, t-shirts and more promotional materials.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter notes that Penta was expected to leave AEW for some time. Fenix leaving with him means that Tony Khan let him out of his deal early, as he was out for a year due to injuries, which added time to his contract.