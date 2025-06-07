– WWE Women’s Intercontinental Champion Lyra Valkyria sat down with Cathy Kelley ahead of her rematch with Becky Lynch at today’s WWE Money in the Bank 2025 event. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

On having a perfect year so far: “I’ve had the perfect year. Made history, WrestleMania, dreams came true. It’s just so crazy to me that the one thing that cast a shadow on all these dreams is that my friendship with Becky just completely blew up in my face. I always gave Becky the credit for being the inspiration, for being the reason that I wanted to become who I am. I have to stop saying that now because everything I thought she was was a lie. She was shadows and smoke this whole time, and all I can do now is step up and be everything that she’s not.”

Lyra Valkyria on Becky Lynch: “The only way I can beat Becky is by not being Becky, and Becky’s proven she’s not a woman of her word. I’m a woman of mine. If she beats me, I’ll raise the bitch’s hand.”

On if winning or Lynch losing are more important: “I always thought that as long as I prove that I’m the better wrestler, I will feel satisfied. I’ve beaten Becky twice and I don’t have that satisfaction because it’s about so much more. I flew my family to Vegas and they watched Becky turn on me. They watched her put me through the mat with three Manhandle slams the day after WrestleMania. Fast forward to Backlash, she couldn’t even keep it about me and her. She had to get in my fiance’s face, and then when I did beat her, she tried to break my arm.”

On how Lynch hospitalized her: “She put me in the hospital for a week. I’m gonna make her pay for all that. I want her to feel the embarrassment, the pain. She took everything from me, or tried to. She hasn’t taken this (gestures to WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship). This is about more than beating Becky. This is about embarrassing Becky. This is about shattering her ego. I have to see her lose everything.”

Lyra Valkyria faces Becky Lynch for the Women’s Intercontinental Title later today at WWE Money in the Bank 2025. The premium live event will held at the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California. It will air live on Peacock in the U.S. and on Netflix internationally.