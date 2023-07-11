– The New York Daily News has an update on the operations of Madison Square Garden as The Department of City Planning is seeking proposed upgrades to Penn Station beneath the legendary venue. The New York Department of City Planning has reportedly recommended that Madison Square Garden obtain a new 10-year operating permit.

The department is also seeking to make sure the arena will be compatible with the upgrades to Penn Station. City Planning Director Daniel Garodnick said during a meeting on Monday (Jul. 11), “We know that there are a number of plans being considered, but it is [City Planning’s] view that New Yorkers cannot wait for those plans for Penn Station to be finalized in order to benefit from these significant improvements to the area around [Madison Square Garden].”

A vote on the recommendation is scheduled to take place tomorrow (Jul. 12). Under the conditions, MSG will be required to return to the City Planning Commission once the new designs for Penn Station are 30% complete. These will ensure that the arena is still compatible. The designs will be decided upon by Amtrak, the MTA, and NJ Transit.

The plan also requires MSG return six months after the special permit is approved in order for City Planning to confirm the arena is making good on promises to build new amenities, including bike racks, better lighting, and new glass canopies over entrances. City Planning also wants MSG to make commitments around public spaces, pedestrian flow and truck loading, which have all become major points in discussions regarding the venue’s future. Garodnick also noted that any improvements to Penn Station would require the use of property that’s owned by MSG.

The Penn Station upgrade plans will require that The Garden’s theater be razed. An MSG Entertainment spokesperson said in a statement on City Planning’s recommendation, “We appreciate the recommendation from the City Planning Commission and look forward to collaborating with all key stakeholders on improving Penn Station.”

MSG’s current special operating permit will expire on July 24. If a new deal is not reached by that deadline, the arena would potentially have to limit its audience. However, the report notes that the venue could reach an agreement with the City of New York to continue allowing the arena to run events until the permit situation is resolved.