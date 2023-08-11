Madusa Wishes Izzy Moreno Luck Before Mission Pro Debut

Izzy Moreno is making her pro wrestling debut at Mission Pro Wrestling’s show on Saturday, and Madusa sent the Bayley fan a message of support ahead of the match. Moreno will be competing against Jazmin Allure at Saturday’s Boiling Point and Madusa posted to Twitter to wish her good luck

The WWE Hall of Famer wrote:

“Dear Izzy, Watching you at a young age and grow with such passion and determination it warms my heart to see you excel having your dream Come true. I am proud of you. I am your fan. Now go kick some Mission Pro ass! Good luck Oh by the way what is your finish?”

Moreno replied:

“Thank you so much! You have no idea the kind of impact you have had on me, I am forever grateful to have you in my life! P.S. my finisher is something I came up with… can’t give it away just yet!”

