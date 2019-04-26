wrestling / News
WWE News: Madusa Set For Crockett Cup Appearance, Video of Women of Honor Match From G1 Supercard
April 25, 2019 | Posted by
– WWE Hall of Famer Madusa is set to appear at this Saturday’s NWA Crockett Cup episode. As you can see below, Madusa will present the NWA Women’s Championship to the winner of the Allysin Kay vs. Santana Garrett match. The two will face off to determine a new champion after Jazz relinquished the title for health and personal reasons.
– ROH has released the following video from G1 Supercard, with Rose and Oedo Tai facing Sumie Sakai, Hana Kimura and Stella Grey:
More Trending Stories
- Vince McMahon Claims TV Ratings & Live Events Down Due to Missing Stars, Says They’re Open To Third Hour for Smackdown, More
- WWE Reportedly Doesn’t Want To Be Seen As The ‘Bad Guy Promotion’
- Eric Bischoff Reveals Details on Hulk Hogan’s Original WCW Contract
- Booker T Thought His Career Was Over After Dropping Racial Slur on WCW TV During Hulk Hogan Promo