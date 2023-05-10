Magnum T.A. Cites Roman Reigns As an Example of Talents’ Ability to Get Over More Than Ever

Magnum T.A. believes that the end of kayfabe doesn’t make it harder to get over with audiences, citing Roman Reigns as the perfect example of how to do so. During his appearance on Busted Open Radio, Magnum pointed to Reigns as the ability for talent to become more popular than they ever have, and you can see some highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On talent being able to get more over in today’s enviroment: “I think today, if someone had that belief in the system and was dedicated enough to it, and was given an opportunity, you could get over today bigger than anybody’s ever been over in the last 20 years. Everybody knows it’s a work, but you could, hands down, walk into a program and convince them that it’s a shoot.”

On the potential of Roman Reigns to get even more over than he is: “They could work a program that made it look like he went off-script and flipped, and just said, ‘You know what? I am the world champion, and I’ll hold it as long as I want to, and somebody is going to have to come take it from me, because I’m not giving it up,'”