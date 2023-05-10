Magnum T.A. On Why He Was Never Tempted To Go To WWE

Magnum T.A. never felt the temptation to go to WWE during his in-ring career, and he explained why in a new interview. T.A. appeared on Busted Open Radio and said that NWA was in a very good position at the time, which was why he had no desire to jump ship.

“There wasn’t [any temptation to go to WWE] at that particular moment in time,” Magnum said (per Wrestling Inc). “They put Flair and I around the [loop] when we first jumped on [SuperStation TBS]. [He] and I did 19 hour-draws around the whole loop. So everywhere they were seeing NWA coming for the first time, they were seeing Ric and I going out there and doing the hour.”

Magnum was forced to retire in 1986 after a car accident left him seriously injured. He noted that had he not been forced to retire, he almost certainly would have become interested in joining WWE at a later time.