wrestling / News
The Rock and Roman Reigns Win Main Event of WWE Wrestlemania Night One, Stipulation Set For Tomorrow Night
The main event of night one of Wrestlemania 40 is in the books and the stipulation has been decided for night two. The Rock and Roman Reigns defeated Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes to win the match. Rock pinned Cody after hitting him with a weight belt to interrupt a Cross Rhodes on Reigns. He then hit him with the Rock Bottom and People’s Elbow and that was it. As a result, tomorrow night’s main event will be under Bloodline rules. That means anything goes when Rhodes challenges Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal championship.
What an entrance for the American Nightmare on #WrestleMania XL Saturday! pic.twitter.com/SvhtZ2fzqg
— WWE (@WWE) April 7, 2024
He is a VISIONARY.
He is a REVOLUTIONARY.
The World Heavyweight Champion has arrived at #WrestleMania XL! pic.twitter.com/Kj3QsHDX3X
— WWE (@WWE) April 7, 2024
The FINAL BOSS of #WrestleMania.@TheRock has come back to Philadelphia to team with @WWERomanReigns against @CodyRhodes & @WWERollins in the biggest tag team match in @WrestleMania history! pic.twitter.com/z1sMsm9asR
— WWE (@WWE) April 7, 2024
The Tribal Chief has arrived at #WrestleMania XL.@WWERomanReigns and WWE Hall of Famer @HeymanHustle are READY. pic.twitter.com/VNM6pswhkY
— WWE (@WWE) April 7, 2024
What an introduction for @TheRock & @WWERomanReigns by @SamanthatheBomb at #WrestleMania XL! pic.twitter.com/XissdJUi5d
— WWE (@WWE) April 7, 2024
AND HERE WE GO.
The Final Boss and the Tribal Chief against the American Nightmare and the World Heavyweight Champion in the BIGGEST tag team match in #WrestleMania history! pic.twitter.com/Rwqfh2XxAb
— WWE (@WWE) April 7, 2024
EIGHT YEARS IN THE MAKING.@TheRock is back inside of a WWE ring competing at #WrestleMania XL! pic.twitter.com/1QIbnz0oM3
— WWE (@WWE) April 7, 2024
ROCK. RHODES.#WrestleMania
RIGHT. NOW. pic.twitter.com/40Hw6jbBmO
— WWE (@WWE) April 7, 2024
The FINAL BOSS demands NO referee counting outside the ring in this main event at #WrestleMania XL! pic.twitter.com/py3cR5mMSN
— WWE (@WWE) April 7, 2024
The FINAL BOSS is calling the shots at #WrestleMania XL as @TheRock continues to fight dirty! pic.twitter.com/t14KxOjd0W
— WWE (@WWE) April 7, 2024
Has @TheRock met his match against @CodyRhodes & @WWERollins at #WrestleMania XL? pic.twitter.com/cza3zlfEDT
— WWE (@WWE) April 7, 2024
SO. CLOSE.#WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/VLedT4qUbu
— WWE (@WWE) April 7, 2024
JUST IN TIME!#WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/gV34Vi1myP
— WWE (@WWE) April 7, 2024
The DISRESPECT.#WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/ynlGXt4JRS
— WWE (@WWE) April 7, 2024
ROMAN REIGNS JUST SPEARED THE ROCK!!!!!#WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/YoOt0F6dvJ
— WWE (@WWE) April 7, 2024
THROUGH THE ANNOUNCE TABLE.
THROUGH THE BARRICADE.#WrestleMania pic.twitter.com/Ugifiju9di
— WWE (@WWE) April 7, 2024
