wrestling / News

The Rock and Roman Reigns Win Main Event of WWE Wrestlemania Night One, Stipulation Set For Tomorrow Night

April 6, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
The Rock Roman Reigns Cody Rhodes WWE Wrestlemania 40 Image Credit: WWE

The main event of night one of Wrestlemania 40 is in the books and the stipulation has been decided for night two. The Rock and Roman Reigns defeated Seth Rollins and Cody Rhodes to win the match. Rock pinned Cody after hitting him with a weight belt to interrupt a Cross Rhodes on Reigns. He then hit him with the Rock Bottom and People’s Elbow and that was it. As a result, tomorrow night’s main event will be under Bloodline rules. That means anything goes when Rhodes challenges Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal championship.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Wrestlemania 40, WWE, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading