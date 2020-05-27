wrestling / News
Mandy Leon Looks Back at Her First Match Ever (Video)
May 27, 2020 | Posted by
– ROH Wrestling released a new video where Mandy Leon goes back to watch her first match from 2014. This was not only her first match in Ring of Honor, but the first match of her career.
More Trending Stories
- Vampiro Apologizes to Chris Jericho, Isn’t Sure What He Did To Offend Him, Also Apologizes to Taya Valkyrie Over AAA Drama
- Eric Bischoff Discusses If Chris Jericho Belongs On The List of Top 5 Heels of All Time
- Jim Ross On The State of His Relationship With Vince McMahon, Says He’s Not Bitter And Has to Get Past His Ego On Things
- WWE Star Reportedly Busted Open During Raw Taping (Spoiler)