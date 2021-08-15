Mandy Leon On ROH’s New Women’s Division, Feud With Quinn McKay, More

Allure member Mandy Leon weighed in on the growth of ROH’s revamped women’s division, her feud with Quinn McKay and more in a new interview. Leon spoke with Wrestling Epicenter and you can check out some highlights below:

On the difference between Women of Honor as it was and the Ring of Honor Women’s Division today: “When we did have the Women of Honor, it was a women’s division but it was kind of its own brand and separate from the regular show. It was around for a long time! We had multiple champions and there were some great matches. But, again, with the pandemic, we haven’t been able to wrestle. So, when we came back, we wanted to come back with a bang. And, the way to come back with that bang was to have a Ring of Honor Women’s Championship with a brand new belt, which is beautiful by the way, and have a brand new tournament and introduce new women. That is exactly what we’re doing. And, it has been so exciting! It has been great so far!”

On her feud with Quinn McKay: “During the pandemic, there was not a lot of wrestling going on. But, on her YouTube show, Quinn was throwing a lot of shots at us. So, we went in there and made her relevant and gave her some matches. (laughs)”

On the involvement of Maria Kanellis Bennett in Ring of Honor’s Women’s Division: “Speaking in wrestling terms, she has kind of been a thorn in the Allure’s side and shown favoritism towards Quinn McKay. But, aside from that, she’s been doing a great job. She’s been given an opportunity to help out along with a few others and those people with great minds have helped to create this tournament and it has been excellent so far. If you haven’t been tuning in, please tune in! I think this weekend’s match is Holidead versus Max the Impaler which is a monstrous match – Like, literally scary! The winner of that match faces Angelina Love. I hope Angelina has that because we need to bring the belt back to the Allure! But, the tournament has been great so far!”

On Allure partners Angelina Love and Velvet Sky: “Angelina and Velvet are two of the most amazing, down to Earth girls you’ll ever want to meet. I work with a lot of people but these girls’ personalities are awesome. I miss Velvet but she’s been doing great things in the NWA right now – I’m super proud of her! And, Angelina? She’s been killing it! You can say what you want about Angelina but when it comes to wrestling, she kills it! Kills it, kills it, kills it! You’ve got to root for her in this tournament. She brings the experience, she brings the edge, she brings the fire, and she brings things into wrestling that doesn’t exist as much as it used to. It has been a joy to work with her!”

On the growth of women’s wrestling since she started: “Oh my gosh! Time flies! It has been amazing. I remember when Women of Honor started in 2014, 2015, I really had to fight to get that. This was about the time of the Evolution, the Give Divas a Chance, and this, that, and a third. People just wanted to see more women’s wrestling! Aside from WWE, Ring of Honor was really the only ones doing that. Now, with the Pandemic, it really has brought that to light. I often say that there are a lot of negatives to the pandemic but for me, the biggest positive has been women’s wrestling because if you look at all the companies out there, they’re all pushing a women’s division. People want to see it! And, it is great! More opportunities for everybody!”

On the “Forbidden Door” first opening at All In and if ROH will join in: “I think what a lot of people don’t realize is that Ring of Honor produced All In almost entirely. So, the start of AEW and that whole brand, in my eyes, was helped by Ring of Honor. A lot of the guys that were here went there and they’re doing great. You never know what is going to happen. As you said, these “Forbidden Doors” are opening all over the place. But, it is different for us. A lot of these companies have been running nonstop during the pandemic. We’re kind of one of the very few companies to entirely shut down and say, “Safety first! Lets think about what we’re doing here. (laughs) Unfortunately, a few months at a time! But, now that we’re back doing TV and having pay-per-views and back in front of live fans, I think anything could happen! I don’t see anything wrong with opening those “Forbidden Doors!” I mean, why not?’

On getting online heat for praising Jim Cornette’s podcast: “I think Jim Cornette is great! If there is any negative media, which obviously was brought to my attention after my tweet, I didn’t know about any of that. Twitter and social media in general has this bad, toxic… It is just very toxic! No matter what you’ve done several thousand years ago, people will never forgive you and they’ll just keep beating the stone to get attention. For me, I know Jim Cornette isn’t like that. He’s apologized on many occasions. And, I wasn’t even talking about his personal life! I was talking about his podcast! I really enjoy his podcast! I think he has a great wrestling mind. He’s someone who has been in the wrestling business for years and he’s hilarious! (laughs) And, again, the pandemic that haunts us, the one thing that it has taught me is to not take things so seriously. Like, politics and all their beliefs that people try to force upon you… We’re living on a rock floating through space! (laughs) You know what I’m saying? I love Jim. And, if some people got offended, I’m not going to apologize. Anything he’s done in his past, he can apologize for. I’m talking about his podcast and his wrestling mind. I adore him.”

On her predictions for the rest of the ROH Women’s Division Title Tournament: “Well, I’m out which stinks so I’m rooting for Angelina Love. As I mentioned, she has to face either Max the Impaler or Holidead next and that is kind of terrifying. But, I’m counting on her over 20 years of experience to help her out. I’m rooting for Angelina to win the tournament!”

On the night she won the Women of Honor Title in Europe only for the decision to be overturned: “There have been a lot of questionable decisions here in Ring of Honor! )laughs) A lot of overturned decisions. I bet if it was Quinn McKay, they wouldn’t have overturned it though! Hmmm! Interesting! But, wrestling aside, I can’t wait for that day to happen (winning the title) but the division is in a great place. No matter who comes in or who goes out, the division now is thriving with people who want to be here and this is their focus. We’re all going to thrive together! And, whoever wins this tournament, whoever that might be, I’m going to go after for the championship!”

On a recent remark suggesting ROH needs a “must see moment”: “Honestly, we are not on cable television that is as easily accessible as WWE or AEW. If we were, I have no doubt we would be number one. No doubt. When it comes to Ring of Honor, we focus on pure wrestling. We focus on wrestling, wrestling, wrestling and a little less on the entertainment. We have a good mix. Our champions are amazing, a diverse roster… If we had that platform, forget about it! We would be number one in a second!”