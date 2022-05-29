Mandy Rose & Indi Hartwell in Bikinis, Gunther Top Superstar Instagram Photos

– WWE.com has released this week’s Top 25 Superstar Instagram Photos of the Week. This week’s picks include Mandy Rose in a bikini, Gunther wearing some swim trunks, Trick Williams, Beth Phoenix, Natalya, and more. You can check out some of those photos below.

Who snapped the most must-see Instagram photos of the week? 📸 https://t.co/WlsK46WwRj pic.twitter.com/sM0KeCfBHT — WWE (@WWE) May 29, 2022