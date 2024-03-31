Mandy Rose Says She’s Grateful for Her NXT Women’s Title Run

– During a recent interview with Monopoly Events, former WWE Superstar Mandy Rose discussed missing wrestling, the end of her Toxic Attraction stable, and more. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Mandy Rose on her 413-day title reign: “I’m super grateful and humbled at the same time of my 413-day reign of being the NXT Women’s Champion. I did [previously] mention that I don’t think a title makes someone. However, I do think it can elevate them, and it kind of validates them in a way of just gaining that respect. Those 413 days, it was a long time.”

On some of her top opponents: “I beat many women that people probably wouldn’t even think I would ever even face, like Meiko [Satomura] and Blair Davenport, all these amazing athletes that I accomplished in the ring and had the opportunity to work with. So it’s definitely an honor.”