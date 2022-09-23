Mandy Rose On Toxic Attraction Potentially Joining WWE Main Roster, Working With Gigi Dolin & Jacy Jayne

In a recent interview on Out of Character with Ryan Satin, Mandy Rose discussed working with Gigi Dolin, Toxic Attraction potentially joining WWE main roster as a trio, and much more. You can read her comments below.

Mandy Rose on working with Gigi Dolin: “Since I met Gigi the first time, I liked how there’s kind of like this quiet mystery about her. She’s a little more to herself, and there’s nothing wrong with that. I kind of was always like that as well. I’m not your over-the-top kissass-type person, and I don’t really see her as being like that either. I feel like that’s kind of the vibe I got. I was like, ‘This girl’s cool.’ Obviously, she’s been working really hard on the independents, and obviously so has Jacy. So I just feel like I think it’s cool that their hard work has finally paid off and they finally made it to the big stage.”

On Jacy Jayne’s greatest strength as a performer: “I would say her greatest attribute would be like her passion. She’s extremely passionate, and that goes a really long way, but she’s also a really hard worker. She wants the best for everyone. She’s a really good person. I think Jacy, to be honest, has really come a long way too when it comes to character. At first, Gigi I think had a little bit more, I don’t wanna say name, but more people maybe knew her from the independents and she had a couple of TV matches, so maybe that’s the case. But Jacy, when we first came together, there were times where at first they were like, ‘Who’s Jacy?’ We’ve all been through that, but now I really see so much growth in her character because she’s really come to find herself. I just think she has that kind of wild side, and that screamy side of her is just what kind of makes her stand out. She’s really found herself, which I think is really cool to see and be a part of.”

On Toxic Attraction potentially joining WWE main roster as a trio: “Yeah, I think it would be really cool, especially right now. Bayley’s trio I think is super cool, and I think one day it would be really awesome to face off against [Damage] CTRL. But I also think I want everyone to be fully ready as well because I know how it can be.”

If using any of the above quotes, please credit Out of Character with Ryan Satin with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.