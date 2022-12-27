Manu On Sami Zayn Being Part Of the Bloodline, If He Might Show Up In the Group

Manu is a part of the Anoa’i family, and he recently weighed in on Sami Zayn’s membership in The Bloodline. Afa Anoa’i Jr., who had a run in WWE as Manu in the late ’00s, recently spoke with Bill Apter for Sportskeeda and was asked about The Bloodline and Zayn’s involvement in the group. You can check out some highlights below:

On Sami Zayn being part of the Bloodline: “Yeah, yeah. I’m okay with it, you know. I’m okay with it, because at the end of the day, he’s just an honorary Uce. It’s not like he’s coming out and being portrayed as an Uce, or an Uso. He’s not saying he’s hailing from the isle of Samoa. He’s just having his [fun].”

On the idea that Zayn might take it “a step further”: “Oh, if does then we’ll have heat. Yeah, then we’ll have heat.”

On Zayn sometimes taking things too casually with his jokes: “Yeah he needs to — it’s not always a joke that he makes it out to be, you know? But at the end of the day, he’s just trying, I guess trying to get over, you know what I mean? Like, it’s hard to get over when the Samoans are in the ring. Trust me, it’s really hard to do that. Because we’re shining. We’re shining.”

On the possibility of him showing up as part of the group: “Well, I like to say that I’m in the prime of my career. So anything is possible, and you know what they say. Anything can happen in the World Wrestling Federation.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Sportskeeda with a h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.