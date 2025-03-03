Various News: Marc Mero Autobiography Released, Stan Lane & Steve Keirn Set For The Gathering VI

– Marc Mero’s autobiography has been released. The book, Badd To Good: The Inspiring Story of a Wrestling Wildman, is now available to order on Amazon and InsideTheRopesMagazine.com.

The book, which is co-written by Ben Veal, is described as follows:

MARC MERO: Badd To Good – The Inspiring Story Of A Wrestling Wildman

Professional wrestling superstar and leading motivational speaker Marc Mero takes readers on a journey of resilience, faith and overcoming adversity in Badd To Good: The Inspiring Story of a Wrestling Wildman. Marc Mero, who found global fame as Johnny B. Badd in WCW and alongside then-wife Rena ‘Sable’ Mero in World Wrestling Entertainment, played an instrumental role during wrestling’s hottest period. Sharing the squared circle with Hall of Fame stars including Stone Cold Steve Austin, Triple H and Ric Flair, Mero’s fast-paced wrestling style and charismatic presentation made him a big hit with fans, en route to winning three WCW Television Titles and the coveted WWE Intercontinental Championship. Yet Marc Mero’s life after wrestling has been even more prolific than his time performing as a sports entertainer. For almost two decades, Marc has inspired young people globally through his motivation ‘Champion of Choices’ talks, changing many lives for the better. In Badd To Good, Marc Mero opens up like never before about his life, from becoming a four-time New York State Boxing Champion, to receiving the first ever guaranteed WWF talent contract from Vince McMahon, to making history alongside Sable as part of the Attitude Era and being on the receiving end of backstage politics. Pulling no punches, Marc also talks candidly about his very public marriage breakdown, struggling with addiction, becoming born again, speaking out against the wrestling business and finding purpose in life after superstardom. With forewords from Diamond Dallas Page and Lex Luger, contributions from Mick Foley, Eric Bischoff, Vince Russo, Justin Roberts and more, Badd To Good is a real-life underdog story and a tale of overcoming life’s biggest obstacles.

– TMart Promotions has announced that the Fabulous Ones — Stan Lane and Steve Keirn — are set to appear at The Gathering VI. The promotion has announced (per PWInsider that the two will do a Q&A at the event, which takes place from July 30th through August 3rd in Charlotte, North Carolina.

