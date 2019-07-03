UPDATED: Becky Lynch Tells Maria Kanellis ‘You’re Welcome’ for Pregnancy

UPDATE: Now that the news is official, Raw women’s champion Becky Lynch has commented on the announcement of Maria Kanellis’ pregnancy. She wrote, “You’re welcome,” earlier today on Twitter. You can check out her tweet below.

Maria did say to her husband Mike Kanellis on Raw after losing to Lynch and Seth Rollins, “You’re just a disappointment. The only ‘man’ here tonight was ‘The Man’ Becky. So maybe the next time, I’ll ask Becky to impregnate me.”

You’re welcome. — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) July 3, 2019

ORIGINAL: In a post on Instagram, Maria Kanellis-Bennett confirmed that that she was pregnant with her second child with her husband Mike. She posted a photo of the positive pregnancy test with the caption “tough as a mother.” WWE then followed it up with their own announcement.

Maria initially made the announcement on Monday’s episode of RAW, which was followed by her turning on her husband in storyline.