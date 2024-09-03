Mariah May Says She Signed With AEW Before All In 2023

Mariah May has revealed that she was signed with AEW before All In 2023 took place. May made her debut with AEW in November of last year, allying with Toni Storm, and she revealed in an appearance on Mostly Sports With Mark Titus and Brandon Walker that she had already been signed with AEW for a while at that time.

“It wasn’t really a dream come true because I never thought it would happen,” May said about her competing in Wembley Stadium at All In 2024 (per Fightful). “There wasn’t wrestling in Wembley for so long until AEW brought it back.”

She continued, “Once they brought it back, when they had their first show in Wembley, I was actually in Japan wrestling, but I was already signed to AEW. So I was like, ‘I need to go, even if I’m not on the show, I just want to go and be around it.’ Then I won the world championship. But it’s an amazing place, yeah.”

May won the AEW Women’s World Championship from Storm at All In 2024 last month.