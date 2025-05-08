Marigold Announces Lineup For SHINE FOREVER 2025

Marigold has announced the lineup for SHINE FOREVER 2025 – A Glorious Celebration, which happens on May 24 in Tokyo. It will take place at Yoyogi National Gymnasium. The event is notable in that it will feature the last match of Nanae Takahashi. The lineup includes:

* FINAL PASSION: Nanae Takahashi vs. Miku Aono

* Marigold World Championship: Utami Hayashishita (c) vs. MIRAI

* Superfly Championship: Victoria Yuzuki (c) vs. Mayu Iwatani

* Seri Yamaoka vs. Takumi Iroha

* Marigold (Rea Seto, Hummingbird, Komomo Minami, Nao Ishikawa & Natsumi Showzuki) vs. Marvelous (Riko Kawahata, Maria, Senka Akatsuki, Sora Ayame & Ai Houzan)

* Kouki Amarei & Kizuna Tanaka vs. Chika Goto & Yuuki Minami

* Chanyota, Erina Yamanka, Nagisa Tachibana & Ryoko Sakimura vs. CHIAKI, Nagisa Nozaki, Misa Matsui & Megaton

* Shinno’s Debut: Shinno Omukai vs. Mai Sakurai