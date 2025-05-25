Marigold Shine Forever Results: Nanae Takahashi Wrestles Final Match

Marigold held their Shine Forever event at Yoyogi National Stadium No. 2 earlier today, for their first anniversary. You can find results below, via Fightful:

* Shinno Debut: Mai Sakurai def. Shinno

* Darkness Revolution (Misa Matsui, Nagisa Nozaki, CHIAKI & Megaton) def. Chanyota, Ryoko Sakimura, Erina Yamanaka & Nagisa Tachibana

* Kouki Amarei & Kizuna Tanaka def. Chika Goto & Yuuki Minami

* Marigold (Natsumi Showzuki, Rea Seto, Komomo Minami, Hummingbird & Nao Ishikawa) def. Marvelous (Maria, Riko Kawahata, Ai Houzan, Senka Akatsuki & Sora Ayame) in an Elimination Match

* Takumi Iroha def. Seri Yamaoka

* Superfly Championship: Mayu Iwatani def. Victoria Yuzuki (c) to become the new champion

* Marigold World Championship: Utami Hayashishita (c) def. MIRAI. Hayashishita picked Takumi Iroha as her next challenger

* Final Passion: Miku Aono def. Nanae Takahashi.

* Takahashi then held an impromptu retirement gauntlet match with Senka Akatsuki, Seri Yamaoka, Kouki Amarei, Yumiko Hotta, and Momoe Nakanishi to end her career.