Mark Briscoe On AEW Continental Classic Losses, Says He’s Not Holding Back From Here

Mark Briscoe is 0 – 2 in the AEW Continental Classic so far, but he says he’s ready for what’s left and won’t be holding back. Briscoe has lost matches to RUSH and Jon Moxley thus far, and he commented on his losses in a new video posted to AEW”s Twitter account on Wednesday.

“Yeah man, second loss,” Briscoe began (per Fightful). “Like I said, ain’t no damn shame in my game. You understand what I’m saying? I’ve been a tag guy my whole life, one of the best of all time in the tag team division. But now we’re doing singles matches dammit and I gotta figure this s**t out. I gotta figure it out.”

He continued, “I focus on what my daddy told me, “don’t worry about what’s behind you worry about what’s in front of you” and that’s what I’m doing. So the next three cats that I come up against in this Continental Classic tournament, ya’ll in trouble cause I ain’t holdin’ back, baby. I ain’t holding back. I know what I gotta do and I’m gonna do it. Dammit.”