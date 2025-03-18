Mark Henry Praises Moose’s Performance Against Oba Femi At NXT Roadblock

Mark Henry was impressed by how Moose delivered in his NXT Championship match against Oba Femi at NXT Roadblock last week. The TNA X-Division Champion challenged Femi for the NXT Title on last week’s show, and while he didn’t come up with the win Henry thought he delivered well as he discussed on Busted Open After Dark. You can see highlights from Henry’s thoughts below (h/t to Wrestling Inc):

On his anticipation for the match: “[Oba Femi and Moose] was like Mike Tyson and Evander Holyfield going to fight. I stood up and folded my arms going ‘Holy hell, this is gonna be a war.’ They didn’t have to touch – they didn’t have to touch to get me in that state.”

On Moose’s performance: “Moose showed the hell out. They showed out! Very proud of that match.”