Mark Henry Praises ROH Death Before Dishonor Main Event Between Athena & Willow Nightingale

Mark Henry was a big fan of the ROH Death Before Dishonor main event between Athena and Willow Nightingale, praising the match in Busted Open Radio. Henry talked on a recent episode about the ROH Women’s World Championship match, which closed out last Friday’s PPV and saw Athena retain the title. You can see some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On the match: “Shoutout to AEW brass for allowing the women to prove they deserve to be in the main event, and two people that are not looked at on television as the major players for women’s wrestling in AEW. I mean Athena has the title but how much airtime is she getting? None… They took me on an emotional ride.”

On not initially getting why they were main eventing the show: “And then they got out there. From the lockup … it was beautiful, it was poetry, it was what in wrestling I feel like more is needed. People that can work. You don’t need smoke. You don’t need bells, whistles. Just two good-ass wrestlers that you just say, ‘Go out there and kill it,’ and they did.”