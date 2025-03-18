– During a recent edition of Busted Open Radio, WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry discussed Giulia and Stephanie Vaquer facing off in a Title vs. Title match in the main event last week on the WWE NXT Roadblock 2025 special. Vaquer defeated Giulia and now holds both titles. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Mark Henry on the atmosphere for Giulia versus Stephanie Vaquer: “I felt like a WrestleMania moment. Each one of them coming down to the ring with the [pomp] and circumstance of seeing somebody outshine trying to outshine the other.”

On the match not having any type of rusted or wasted movement: “There was no rust or wasted movement, both of these women got to show what they could do. I was pulling for Giulia, I always pull for the champ, but I have to admit it: she was bested tonight.”